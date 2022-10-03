Attorney General Chris Carr facing Democrat state senator in re-election battle
Metro Atlanta state senator Jen Jordan hoping to unseat state’s 54th attorney general
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is facing a re-election challenge from Democratic state Sen. Jen Jordan in this fall’s 2022 midterms.
Carr was appointed by then-Gov. Nathan Deal in on Nov. 1, 2016, becoming Georgia’s 54th Attorney General. Carr won election to the office on his own in 2018 to a full, four-year term.
In 2017, Jordan won a special election to Georgia’s 6th Senate district, flipping a Republican seat that includes portions of Fulton and Cobb counties.
Carr and Jordan are set to debate each other on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 1:30 p.m., on Georgia Public Broadcasting.
