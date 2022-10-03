Braves fans fired up about teams chances to win division title

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Braves completed a thrilling three-game sweep of the New York Mets Sunday night before a sellout crowd at Truist Park.

“We’re from the Philadelphia area where the Mets are direly hated, up and down like worse than Satan. So, to come down and here and be here and watch them sweep there weren’t enough brooms in the crowd baby. C’mon,” Braves fan Mike Davitt said.

The defending world champs rallied like never before to take the division lead. The Braves trailed the Mets by 10.5 games in June and now have a two-game lead in the National League East with a chance to clinch their fifth-straight division title against the Marlins in Miami. Atlanta News First asked fans if they’re feeling good about the team’s chances.

“Absolutely, coming off this high? Are you kidding? It’s 9-0 tonight,” Davitt said.

At The Battery on Monday, Braves fans went on a spending spree at the team store and are confident the ballclub can not only win the division but put together another great playoff run.

“I hope so, I hope it happens tonight. I don’t want to push it any further and get everyone nervous. It’s still one game and anything can happen, but I like our chances and think we can do it tonight,” Braves fan Colleen McGuire said.

“They talk about the passion in the locker room, and I don’t think that left last year at all by any means. So, when these guys come in and they’re down and slumping I think that’s when the morale kicks in. That’s when the locker room kicks in and they come back. This team is special. I think they might do it again,” Davitt said.

If the Braves beat the Marlins or the Mets lose to the Nationals, Atlanta will win the division and clinch the second seed in the National League. They’ll have a week to prepare for the playoffs and the National League Division Series.

