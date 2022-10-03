Braves sweep Mets, take 2-game lead in East with 3 remaining

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson reacts after hitting a solo home run in the first inning of a...
Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson reacts after hitting a solo home run in the first inning of a baseball against the New York Mets, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)(Hakim Wright Sr. | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Dansby Swanson and Matt Olson homered for the third straight game, Travis d’Arnaud hit a go-ahead two-run single in the third inning, and Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 5-3, completing a three-game sweep of their NL East rival and taking a two-game lead in the division with three games to play.

The Braves have been chasing the Mets the entire season. In the final series of the season, any combination of one Atlanta win or one Mets loss would give the Braves their fifth straight division title.

New York plays its final three games of the season against worst-in-the-majors Washington.

Atlanta closes out the regular season with a three-game set in Miami.

Atlanta also claimed a tiebreaker over the Mets, winning their season series 10-9.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Atlanta Braves will raise money for hurricane relief this weekend.
Braves raising money for hurricane relief through raffles, auction
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi walks back to the dugout after he was pulled...
Braves fall to Nationals 3-2 on Abrams’ walk-off hit in 10th
Atlanta Braves's Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrates in the dugout after scoring on an RBI single by...
Acuña homers twice, Braves beat Nationals 8-2 to tie for 1st
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder, right, celebrates with catcher William Contreras,...
Elder shuts out Nationals 8-0; Braves within 1 game of Mets