Burglar steals ‘jaws of life’ life-saving tools from metro Atlanta fire truck

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A life-saving tool used to give firefighters a huge advantage when performing a vehicle extrication was stolen from a Forest Park fire truck.

The tools were taken from Forest Park Fire station #2 along Linda Way on September 29 around 2:40 p.m., according to surveillance video.

Police released video of a black Dodge Challenger pulling up to the fire station. The video then shows the man walking up to a fire truck, opening a side-door on the truck, then taking the equipment to his car.

In the video police also pointed out a passenger who was in the car during the burglary.

If anyone has any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or Lt. Detective Sidney Jackson at 404-516-5169.

