Burglar steals ‘jaws of life’ life-saving tools from metro Atlanta fire truck

The “jaws of life” tool has the ability to spread or cut metal and other objects, which may either entrap a victim or keep crews from accessing them.
Jaws of life stolen from metro Atlanta fire truck
Jaws of life stolen from metro Atlanta fire truck(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A life-saving tool used to give firefighters a huge advantage when performing a vehicle extrication was stolen from a Forest Park fire truck.

The tools were taken from Forest Park Fire station #2 along Linda Way on September 29 around 2:40 p.m., according to surveillance video.

Police released video of a black Dodge Challenger pulling up to the fire station. The video then shows the man walking up to a fire truck, opening a side-door on the truck, then taking the equipment to his car.

In the video police also pointed out a passenger who was in the car during the burglary.

If anyone has any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or Lt. Detective Sidney Jackson at 404-516-5169.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Southeastern Railway Museum
Community Spotlight: Southeastern Railway Museum
Marietta Square
Community Spotlight: Marietta Square
Scammers using dating apps to reach victims
DUPLICATE Woman reportedly stabs man she met on dating app in Atlanta
Hurricane Hunters experience ‘the bumpiest ride’ through Hurricane Ian