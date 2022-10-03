Cause of massive fire that destroyed Buckhead Saloon under investigation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A popular Atlanta sports bar is now destroyed.

A massive fire broke out at the Buckhead Saloon Monday morning.

Fire officials are still trying to figure out what caused the massive fire.

Smoke billowing out of the building on Roswell Road could be seen from miles away.

“I just saw big clouds of smoke and it just kept going up and up and then that’s when the construction crew said Buckhead Saloon is on fire,” said Tiffany Benoit who works at Dekalb Tires on Roswell Road.

Battalion Chief Jason McLain said shortly after 8 a.m. firefighters noticed smoke coming from the popular Buckhead sports bar, which is just feet away from Fire Rescue Station 21.

“They saw the smoke from the second floor and they radioed that in,” said Chief McLain.

The building known for nightlight life is now a Buckhead stable that is completely destroyed.

“Buckhead Saloon is a very popular bar, very popular,” said Benoit.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported and no nearby businesses sustained heavy damage.

“If it was windy outside it definitely could’ve been worse, if it was windy it could’ve gotten to all the other buildings,” said JR Reynolds who works at Dekalb Tires on Roswell Road.

Fire officials said they discovered fire and smoke coming from the rear of the two-story commercial building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

