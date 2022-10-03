Community Spotlight: Marietta Square

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First puts you first!

And we aren't just focused on the city of Atlanta. We're invested in communities across the metro, including our viewers in Marietta and Cobb County.

In today’s Community Spotlight, we’re highlighting the historic Marietta Square.

According to records dating back to 1837, Marietta is named after Mary Moore, the wife of the late judge and U.S. Senator Thomas Willis Cobb. The square is currently home to courthouses, theatres, retail stores and restaurants. You can also attend concerts, festivals and community gatherings. It has appeared in films such as Hidden Figures and Dumb and Dumber To.

