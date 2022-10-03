Community Spotlight: Southeastern Railway Museum

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First puts you first!

In today’s Community Spotlight, we’re highlighting the historic Southeastern Railway Museum in Duluth.

In operation since 1970, the Southeastern Railway Museum features historic Pullman cars and classic steam locomotives. You can take a short ride in restored cabooses on antique diesel locomotives, tour the business car that helped bring the Olympics to Atlanta and step inside a dining car used by Franklin Delano Roosevelt on one of his many trips to Warm Springs, Ga.

