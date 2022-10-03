Community Spotlight: Village Corner German Restaurant and Bakery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First puts you first!

And we aren’t just focused on the city of Atlanta. We’re invested in communities across the metro, including our viewers in Stone Mountain and DeKalb County.

In today’s Community Spotlight, we’re highlighting the historic Village Corner German Restaurant and Bakery.

The Village Corner German Restaurant & Bakery is a little taste of Europe in the city of Stone Mountain. The establishment has been family owned and operated since 1973.

Guests can enjoy authentic German recipes, a beer garden, pastries, cakes, cookies and their signature bread made with stone crushed grains.

