Community Spotlight: Waffle House Museum

Community Spotlight: Waffle House Museum
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First puts you first!

And we aren’t just focused on the city of Atlanta. We’re invested in communities across the metro, including our viewers in Decatur and DeKalb County.

In today’s Community Spotlight, we’re highlighting a staple of the South, the ever-popular Waffle House Museum.

The Waffle House Museum sits on the original property where the first restaurant opened in Avondale Estates in 1955. Contrary to popular belief, the museum does NOT serve food.

The Waffle House chain is an icon of the American South, known for its “scattered, smothered, and covered” hash browns.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

lack of sleep impacts heart health researchers say
American Heart Association continues efforts to close health disparity gap in Georgia
Village Corner German Restaurant and Bakery
Community Spotlight: Village Corner German Restaurant and Bakery
Southeastern Railway Museum
Community Spotlight: Southeastern Railway Museum
Marietta Square
Community Spotlight: Marietta Square