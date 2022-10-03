Douglasville to hold ‘Stranger Things’-themed block party Nov. 5

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Portions of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things were filmed in Georgia and Douglasville will hold a Stranger Things-themed block party Nov. 5.

Downtown Douglasville will briefly transform into Hawkins, Ind., with pop-up arcades and skating rinks modeled after those seen in the show. The Palace Arcade will even be in the very location used for filming in the show!

Several restaurants will also be on hand with special Stranger Things-themed items, including Gabe’s, Tito’s Lounge and Dreaming Sweets.

The event will be from noon to 5 p.m. More information can be found here.

