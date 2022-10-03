Ed Sheeran announces May 27 Mercedes-Benz show

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Oct. 3, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Global superstar Ed Sheeran will play Mercedes-Benz Stadium May 27 as part of his + - = ÷ x Tour.

Sheeran is touring in support of his 2021 album =. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 and spawned the hit singles “Bad Habits” and “Shivers.” Both peaked within the top five on the Billboard Hot 100.

Fans will be able to register early for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale now through Oct. 9 at 10 p.m. The Verified Fan presale will begin Oct. 12 at 10 a.m.

General public on-sale will begin Oct. 14 at 10 a.m.

