Fatal shooting under investigation in DeKalb County

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in DeKalb County on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities responded to the 700 block of North Indian Creek Drive after reports of a person who was shot. Police officers located a male in his 20s was found lying dead in the street from an apparent gunshot wound.

A witness on the scene told police officials that the victim “was arguing with someone in a vehicle when the person began shooting at the victim.”

The shooter fled the scene in the vehicle, according to officials.

DeKalb County homicide assault detectives responded to the location to further the investigation. In Gwinnett County, police officials confirmed that a male was shot and killed on Mariray Court.

There is no additional information available at this time. This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they become available.

