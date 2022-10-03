FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny, 70′s in Atlanta Monday

By Rodney Harris
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect mostly sunny today with afternoon temperatures in the upper 70′s.

Monday’s summary

High - 77°

Normal high - 79°

Chance of rain - 0%

Monday in Atlanta
Monday in Atlanta(Atlanta News First)

What you need to know

It’s a great start to the week in metro Atlanta with plenty of sunshine. It will be chilly each morning with lows in the 50′s, but highs will gradually warm into the low 80′s by Thursday.

A cold front will move through north Georgia on Friday, which will make for a cool weekend with lows Saturday and Sunday in the upper 40′s in the suburbs.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pleasant weather remains in-place!
First Alert Forecast | Streak of gorgeous weather continues!
Pleasant weather remains in-place!
APP VIDEO FORECAST | Few clouds, pleasant weather this afternoon!
A cool, breezy Saturday evening
First Alert Forecast | Stunning early fall weather continues!
A cool, breezy Saturday evening
VIDEO FORECAST | Cool, pleasant weather this evening