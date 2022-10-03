FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny, 70′s in Atlanta Monday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect mostly sunny today with afternoon temperatures in the upper 70′s.

Monday’s summary

High - 77°

Normal high - 79°

Chance of rain - 0%

It’s a great start to the week in metro Atlanta with plenty of sunshine. It will be chilly each morning with lows in the 50′s, but highs will gradually warm into the low 80′s by Thursday.

A cold front will move through north Georgia on Friday, which will make for a cool weekend with lows Saturday and Sunday in the upper 40′s in the suburbs.

