Food stamp benefits increase 12.5% for US families

SNAP will see an increase in benefits in October.
SNAP will see an increase in benefits in October.(WHSV)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Inflation is impacting many of us but for some families, it’s the main reason they don’t have food to put on their tables.

That’s why the U.S. Department of Agriculture is now increasing the monthly benefits for food stamp recipients. It’s a 12.5% increase to buy groceries.

That amounts to an additional $104 for the average family of four each month.

Now, the maximum benefit will be $939 a month instead of $835.

Nearly 41 million Americans count on food stamps to buy groceries every month.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Stuart Harris
UGA student charged with making terroristic threats
Sallie Neasbitt’s air conditioner went out during a heat wave. But that wasn't what made her...
No A/C, no-show techs leave homeowner steaming mad during heat wave
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Woman murdered at Roswell apartment complex, killer likely dead after car accident
South Park Cottages under construction in College Park
First Black-developed micro-community taking shape in College Park
17-year-old found shot dead in Lawrenceville
17-year-old shot, killed on basketball court in Lawrenceville identified