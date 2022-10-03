Gov. Kemp extends suspension of gas tax until Nov. 11

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Governor Brian Kemp on Monday signed two executive orders extending the temporary suspension of state taxes on gasoline and other motor fuels.

The latest extension runs through Nov. 11.

The governor also extended a state of emergency for the supply chain he first ordered back in April.

As Georgia’s neighboring states of Florida and South Carolina continue recovery efforts following the severe damage caused by Hurricane Ian, the Southeast region could experience further supply chain issues and even higher demand on fuel supplies, Kemp said.

“While Georgia was largely spared the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, Florida and South Carolina endured both significant destruction and flooding,” said Kemp. “As we both pray for these neighbors in need and send resources and volunteers to aid in their recovery, we’re also bracing for the impact on already strained supply chains and prices at the gas pump that is already too high.”

Since the temporary suspension was implemented, Georgia’s average gas price has remained one of the lowest in the nation and is currently roughly 62 cents below the national average for a gallon of regular gas, according to AAA.

Since the state tax on motor fuel was first suspended in March of this year, Georgians have saved approximately $800 million at the pump.

