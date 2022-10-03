Harlem Globetrotters to play State Farm Arena Mar. 12

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Harlem Globetrotters will stop at State Farm Arena Mar. 12 as part of their 2023 tour.

The nearly 100-year-old organization will bring its exciting brand of basketball to Atlanta for an interactive experience unlike any other in sports. The Washington Generals will be in tow as they seek to finally beat the Globetrotters.

Maybe this is the time the Generals defeat the Globetrotters, but don’t count on it.

General on-sale will begin Oct. 17 at 10 a.m.

