Hurricane Hunters experience ‘the bumpiest ride’ through Hurricane Ian

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Members of the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron tell Atlanta News First they had their ‘bumpiest ride’ yet through Hurricane Ian as it made landfall.

“People thing you’re crazy, like oh my god you’re flying through that strong of winds,” said Steven Jayne, a senior scientist with Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

“I still have some friends that are like, ‘That’s so crazy!’” said Lt. Christina Pereda, an aerial reconnaissance weather officer for the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron.

It may seem crazy but flying into a hurricane is another day on the job for the squadron. Their WC-130 planes use special technology to track wind speeds, temperatures, and dew points to track storms.

“In real-time, those forecasters are looking at our data so they can issue watches and warnings to the public so they know when to evacuate,” said Lt. Pereda.

While hurricane hunters with the squadron do these trips regularly, Hurricane Ian was different.

“I’ve done about 100 flights and about 20 storms,” said Jayne. “This one is different because it’s going into land, so it’ll be more turbulent as it starts to break up.”

The turbulence was the worst the flight crew has ever experienced, and some members of the team have been through dozens of storms and have been flying with the military for decades.

“It’s definitely, probably the bumpiest ride I’ve had,” said Lt. Pereda.

The flight was also notable due to the strength of the storm.

“I’m in the middle of a category 4 hurricane, how many people are going to get to say that,” said Lt. Pereda.

At the end of the day, it’s mission accomplished for the pilots, meteorologists and loadmasters when they can get their data out to the public.

“I grew up in Florida, so I’m used to hurricanes, grew up with hurricanes, so part of it is being there, knowing that we’re helping get this data out to forecast and help narrow down where the storm is going to hit, so people can evacuate,” said Lt. Pereda.

