Man charged with homicide after domestic violence incident in Dalton

Justin Pippen is accused of beating Rachael Schaefer in a domestic violence incident Sept. 29. The two shared a residence at 905 Liddell St. in Dalton. Pippen was first charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and aggravated sexual battery. Schafer was taken to Hamilton Medical Center and died of her injuries Oct. 3.

Investigators added a homicide charge after Schaefer’s death. Pippen is currently in custody at Whitfield County Jail.

