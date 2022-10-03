Man’s body found floating in Chattahoochee River near Cobb County border

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The body of an adult male was found floating in the Chattahoochee River near the Cobb County border early Monday, according to the Roswell Police Department.

A police spokesperson tells Atlanta News First that a witness reported seeing a body floating in the river.

The Roswell Police Department, Roswell Fire Department, Cobb County Fire Department, and National Park Service assisted in the recovery of the man.

The National Park Service is the lead agency and has requested the investigative support of the Roswell Police Department on this case.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to take custody of the body and will determine the cause of death.

Atlanta News First will continue to update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.