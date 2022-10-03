Metro Atlanta voters playing major role in congressional midterms

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - None of Georgia’s congressional races are considered battleground contests in this fall’s midterms, reversing a recent trend where Washington, D.C.’s balance of political power often focused on metro Atlanta.

“Last fall, we had redistricting done by the legislature, and they did what legislatures usually do: they create majority safe districts,” said Dr. Charles Bullock, a University of Georgia political science professor. Georgia’s state legislative and congressional districts were redrawn in accordance with the 2020 U.S. census.

Georgia has 14 congressional districts, 10 of which include some portion of metro Atlanta. U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop (D-2), who is running for reelection, is dean of Georgia’s delegation of eight Republicans and six Democrats. Metro Atlanta’s congressional districts are the 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 13th and 14th.

UGA's Dr. Charles Bullock answers three questions about the 2022 midterms.

Dr. Benjamin Taylor of Kennesaw State University said one of the legislature’s major redistricting changes changes came centered on metro Atlanta’s 6th and 7th districts.

“Those districts had been majority Republican but had become more competitive over the last several election cycles,” Taylor said. Currently held by U.S. Reps. Lucy McBath (D-6) and Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-7), the legislature drew both Democrats into a single, 7th congressional district. McBath defeated Bourdeaux in May’s Democratic primary, meaning McBath will run for reelection in the newly drawn 7th.

Dr. Ben Taylor answers three questions about the midterms.

Sixth district voters will choose between Republican Rich McCormick and Democrat Bob Christian in the Republican-heavy district.

“The result is that one is now far more Republican (the 6th) and the other is far more Democrat (the 7th) than at any other time before,” Taylor said.

The new maps were approved by a special session of the Georgia General Assembly in late 2021 and then signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp.

Here’s a look at metro Atlanta’s congressional districts, and who’s on the ballot this fall.

Georgia’s midterm elections are set for Nov. 8, 2022.

