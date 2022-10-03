Money.com names Atlanta as the best place to live in the U.S.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta has been named the best place to live in the United States on Money.com’s annual list.

The website praised the city’s strong job market and tech sector, cultural variety and its willingness to confront its ample challenges.

Atlanta is certainly not without its problems. The website named affordability and a rising population as among the city’s biggest challenges. It also admitted that those problems are not unique to Atlanta.

Tempe, Ari., Kirkland, Wash., Raleigh, North Car. and the Chicago neighborhood of Rogers Park round out the top five.

