Pokeworks adding limited-time dish to menu

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hawaiian fast-casual chain Pokeworks is adding a new dish to its menu.

The Bang Bang Chicken Bowl is inspired by Sichuan cuisine and features chicken, fresh cucumbers, spicy Thai chilies and sesame seeds. It is available as its own meal or as an addition to any create-your-own bowl, burrito or salad.

The Bang Bang Chicken Bowl will be available at Pokeworks through Dec. 31. More information can be found here. There are two Pokeworks locations in the Atlanta area; one on Cobb Parkway and one in Peachtree Corners.

