ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new poll shows Georgians are divided over two key races.

With the midterm elections less than six weeks away, key races in Georgia are starting to heat up. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made stops in Sandy Springs and Duluth on Sunday, rallying her supporters and promising to expand Medicaid, make college affordable and protect a woman’s right to choose.

“Too often politics become about the politician. It becomes about who’s standing for office and whose names are on the ballot, but the story needs to be about whose lives could be changed if we get this right,” Abrams said.

Abrams’ opponent Republican Governor Brian Kemp was on the campaign trail this week pointing blame at Democratic leaders in Washington D.C. for rising inflation.

“We already have 40-year high inflation that’s been caused by their disastrous policies,” Kemp said. “And it’s killing hardworking Georgians when they go to the gas pump or the grocery store, you know, we’re in a fight for the soul of our state.”

A new Fox News poll shows support for Kemp is 50%, up 3 points since July, giving him a 7-point lead over Abrams who sits at 43%, relatively unchanged from two months ago (44%).

In the U.S. Senate race between Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker, the survey finds Warnock up 5 points over Walker (46%-41%), similar to his 4-point edge in July (46-42%). The advantage is within the poll’s margin of error.

Meanwhile, election officials in Fulton and Gwinnett counties are working to ensure polling places are well-staffed ahead of early voting, which starts on Oct. 17. Gwinnett County will hold hiring events this week with the goal of hiring nearly 2,500 election workers.

The poll official hiring events will be held at various locations on the following dates:

• Oct. 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Five Forks Branch Library, 2780 Five Forks Trickum Road in Lawrenceville

• Oct. 5 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Centerville Branch Library, 3025 Bethany Church Road in Snellville

• Oct. 8 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Suwanee Branch Library, 361 Main St. in Suwanee

• Oct. 10 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Dacula Branch Library, 265 Dacula Road in Dacula

• Oct. 12 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Duluth Branch Library, 3180 Main St. in Duluth

• Oct. 13 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lilburn Branch Library, 4817 Church St. in Lilburn

• Oct. 19 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lawrenceville Branch Library, 1001 Lawrenceville Highway in Lawrenceville

• Oct. 28 from noon to 4 p.m. at Norcross Branch Library, 5735 Buford Highway in Norcross

• Oct. 29 from noon to 4 p.m. at Collins Hill Branch Library, 455 Camp Perrin Road in Lawrenceville

The last day to register to vote in the November election is Oct 10. For early voting locations and other election information, click here.

