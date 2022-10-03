South Fulton councilwoman wants stiffer punishments to combat litter ‘war’

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “A war on litter:” That’s what one City of South Fulton councilwoman says her city is battling.

Carmalitha Gumbs, who represents District 2, says the city has tried everything from cameras to PSAs to community cleanups but littering and dumping persist. Pictures taken in parts of her district, including along Merk Road, show piles of trash on the side of the road, furniture thrown about – even an old mattress propped up against a gas station pump.

“It is a war on litter.”



A City of South Fulton councilwoman says she’s had it with the littering/dumping in her district. The stiffer punishments she wants violators to face tonight at 6 - on @ATLNewsFirst. pic.twitter.com/Yf6l3d80Ni — Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) October 3, 2022

“We’ve been dealing with this probably since the inception of our city,” Gumbs said. “We’ve spent a lot of money on keeping our streets clean and it’s just not enough. We want to keep our property values up.

The councilwoman is proposing changes to the city’s existing littering ordinance. Among the changes, Gumbs wants to increase the minimum fine from $200 to $500. Violators could also face court-supervised trash pickup and/or up to 60 days in jail.

“Certainly, we don’t want people to go to jail but at the same time, we need to send a strong message,” said Gumbs.

Luke Deshotels has owned a shooting range on merk road, near Wolf Creek Amphitheater, for 24 years. He believes part of the problem is many people don’t realize the waste transfer facility across the street is closed on Wednesdays.

“They’re not doing it on their property,” said Deshotels. “They’re doing it on ours, and they show up with their trash, and rather than doing the right and come back they dump on the roads or in the woods.”

“We want to take this seriously,” said Gumbs. “We want people to respect our community.”

On Monday, crews were spotted putting up concrete barriers near troubled spots on Merk Road.

Gumbs wants to use money collected from fines to fund litter prevention programs. She says the city council likely won’t take up the matter until November.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.