Suicide Prevention: How to recognize and respond

Editor’s Note: If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or 988 or by visiting the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Suicide is now the second-leading cause of death among people age 15 to 24 in the US making prevention awareness more important than ever before.

While Georgia’s prevention programs continue to effort resources, it’s often close friends and loved ones that are able to see the warning signs.

Atlanta News First spoke with Anthony Long, Director of Outpatient Service at Newport Healthcare, about spotting risk factors and the life-saving help available to those facing suicidal thoughts.

