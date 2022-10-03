Woman murdered at Roswell apartment complex, killer likely dead after car accident

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman was found murdered at an apartment complex in Roswell Oct. 2.

Rosa Evaristo Perez was found dead of apparent stab wounds inside the Midwood Roswell Apartments by her family members after they came to check on her. They were prompted by “vaguely apologetic and confessional messages from a known person.”

Roswell police were able to identify a primary suspect, but were soon notified that the killer died in a car accident in Sandy Springs. The Sandy Springs Police Department believes Perez’s killer intentionally stepped in front of a semi-truck on westbound I-285. The killer’s identity has not been released.

The murder and the crash will be investigated independently by the Roswell and Sandy Springs police departments. They are ongoing investigations. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

