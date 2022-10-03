DUPLICATE Woman reportedly stabs man she met on dating app in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman has been arrested for stabbing a man she reportedly met on a dating app.

According to Atlanta Police Department, they received a call at around 5:30 a.m. Monday for an incident in the 1900 block of Monroe Drive NE.

A man told police that a woman he met on a dating app demanded that he send her money before she stabbed him.

He was alert, conscious and breathing when he was transported to a hospital. His exact condition is unknown.

The woman who was arrested has been identified as Antanina Piatruchyk. She is being charged with aggravated assault.

