DUPLICATE Woman reportedly stabs man she met on dating app in Atlanta

Scammers using dating apps to reach victims
Scammers using dating apps to reach victims
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman has been arrested for stabbing a man she reportedly met on a dating app.

According to Atlanta Police Department, they received a call at around 5:30 a.m. Monday for an incident in the 1900 block of Monroe Drive NE.

A man told police that a woman he met on a dating app demanded that he send her money before she stabbed him.

He was alert, conscious and breathing when he was transported to a hospital. His exact condition is unknown.

The woman who was arrested has been identified as Antanina Piatruchyk. She is being charged with aggravated assault.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Southeastern Railway Museum
Community Spotlight: Southeastern Railway Museum
Marietta Square
Community Spotlight: Marietta Square
Hurricane Hunters experience ‘the bumpiest ride’ through Hurricane Ian
Jaws of life stolen from metro Atlanta fire truck
Burglar steals ‘jaws of life’ life-saving tools from metro Atlanta fire truck