DUPLICATE Woman reportedly stabs man she met on dating app in Atlanta

Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman has been arrested for stabbing a man she reportedly met on a dating app.
According to Atlanta Police Department, they received a call at around 5:30 a.m. Monday for an incident in the 1900 block of Monroe Drive NE.
A man told police that a woman he met on a dating app demanded that he send her money before she stabbed him.
He was alert, conscious and breathing when he was transported to a hospital. His exact condition is unknown.
The woman who was arrested has been identified as Antanina Piatruchyk. She is being charged with aggravated assault.
