1 charged after woman found dead in her home in Roswell

ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Roswell woman is behind bars charged with murder.

Cobb County Police say Friday around 5:10 a.m., officers responded to a domestic disturbance on the 3900 block of Loch Highland Pass and found 78-year-old Martha Dianne Fortney dead in the doorway of a bedroom.

Fortney’s husband reported to police that he found his wife dead with Gretchen Lynn Fortney, 52, standing near her body.

Gretchen left the residence before police arrived but was located a few blocks away from the residence.

Police say after further investigation, Gretchen was transported to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center and charged with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault.

