1 charged after woman found dead in her home in Roswell

Gretchen Lynn Fortney
Gretchen Lynn Fortney(Cobb County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Roswell woman is behind bars charged with murder.

Cobb County Police say Friday around 5:10 a.m., officers responded to a domestic disturbance on the 3900 block of Loch Highland Pass and found 78-year-old Martha Dianne Fortney dead in the doorway of a bedroom.

Fortney’s husband reported to police that he found his wife dead with Gretchen Lynn Fortney, 52, standing near her body.

Gretchen left the residence before police arrived but was located a few blocks away from the residence.

Police say after further investigation, Gretchen was transported to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center and charged with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Georgia International Horse Park
No A/C, no-show techs leave homeowner steaming mad during heat wave
No A/C, no-show techs leave homeowner steaming mad during heat wave
Primrose School of Wade Green
Cobb County preschoolers donate over 4,000 diapers and wipes to charity
PRIDE: Get out and vote
LGBTQ+ community making sure their voices are heard on Election Day