10 guns stolen during armed robbery in Gwinnet County
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Ten guns are now on the streets after being stolen during a robbery at a pawn shop in Gwinnett County.
Police released photos on Tuesday of the person they believe is responsible.
They say the robbery happened at around 2 p.m. The man reportedly walked into Cash America Pawn Shop on Stone Mountain Highway, pulled out a gun, and forced employees to the floor.
He then tied them up.
The pawn shop says he took $21,000 in jewelry, $1,500 in cash, and 10 guns.
He was driving a black Toyota Camry.
If you have any information, get in touch with the Gwinnett County police.
