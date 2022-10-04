10 guns stolen during armed robbery in Gwinnet County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Ten guns are now on the streets after being stolen during a robbery at a pawn shop in Gwinnett County.

Police released photos on Tuesday of the person they believe is responsible.

They say the robbery happened at around 2 p.m. The man reportedly walked into Cash America Pawn Shop on Stone Mountain Highway, pulled out a gun, and forced employees to the floor.

He then tied them up.

The pawn shop says he took $21,000 in jewelry, $1,500 in cash, and 10 guns.

He was driving a black Toyota Camry.

If you have any information, get in touch with the Gwinnett County police.

