13-year-old DeKalb County teen reported missing by family

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in DeKalb County need your help in finding a 13-year-old boy reported missing by family.

According to police, Stefan Vann was last seen near Redan Road in Lithonia.

Stefan is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a tan shirt, military camouflage pants, and tan military boots.

If you see him please call SVU at 770-724-7710.

