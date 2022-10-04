13-year-old DeKalb County teen reported missing by family

Stefan Vann reportedly missing
Stefan Vann reportedly missing(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in DeKalb County need your help in finding a 13-year-old boy reported missing by family.

According to police, Stefan Vann was last seen near Redan Road in Lithonia.

Stefan is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a tan shirt, military camouflage pants, and tan military boots.

If you see him please call SVU at 770-724-7710.

Atlanta News First will continue to update this story as it develops.

