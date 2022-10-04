13-year-old DeKalb County teen reported missing by family
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in DeKalb County need your help in finding a 13-year-old boy reported missing by family.
According to police, Stefan Vann was last seen near Redan Road in Lithonia.
Stefan is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
He was last seen wearing a tan shirt, military camouflage pants, and tan military boots.
If you see him please call SVU at 770-724-7710.
Atlanta News First will continue to update this story as it develops.
Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.