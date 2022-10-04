Atlanta Community Food Bank sees costs triple after record inflation

EAST POINT, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia families who are trying to put food on the table are seeing a boost in their SNAP benefits, but many say it’s just not enough.

Inflation is playing a big role in that gap. Inflation is also impacting the agencies that help those in need.

Stacked floor to ceiling, a massive warehouse in Atlanta’s East Point section is the nerve center for the Atlanta Community Food Bank’s multi-county operation.

One of the largest hunger relief organizations in the country, the Atlanta Community Food Bank and its 700 partners serve close to 100 million meals each year. The food bank’s CEO says the federal government’s 12.5 percent increase in SNAP benefits isn’t enough when you factor in skyrocketing inflation.

“The families that we serve and the families that participate in the SNAP program, it is costing them a lot more, just like it is for all of us, to meet their basic food needs,” said Kyle Waide, CEO of Atlanta Community Food Bank

At the New Life Presbyterian Church Food Pantry in College Park, staff were busy wrapping up a day of giving. Every Tuesday and Thursday they open their doors to the public. On this day, they helped 24 families,- up from an average of 15,- by providing them with their grocery needs.

“As a former schoolteacher, I actually see that need in our community. It’s not only with the children, but it’s actually the seniors,” said Cynthia Roberts of New Life Presbyterian Church Food Pantry.

Lately, staff and volunteers have noticed more families visiting their pantry.

“When you go to the grocery store, and you see the prices there and you know that you’re not able to afford certain items. Things like that. They have to be supplemented,” said Roberts.

While families are paying more, so is the food bank. This year, the non-profit will spend close to $20 million buying food to fill their warehouse. That’s up from 6 million before the pandemic.

“This increased demand is not going away anytime soon. We expect it will be with us into next year,” said Waide.

The food bank is always accepting donations.

