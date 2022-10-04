Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation asking sponsors to “adopt” fire stations

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters have a tough job. They’re constantly putting their own lives at risk to save others. But now, Atlanta firefighters need your help.

Shirley Anne Smith, Executive Director of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation, says since fire stations are in operation 24/7, 365 days a year there is a lot of upkeep.

“They’re always having firefighters and EMTs coming in and out of here. So they have kind of a great deal of wear and tear on our equipment because they’re being utilized every single day,” Smith said.

The foundation says many of these “replacement” costs, like a new mattress, gym equipment, and washers and dryers are often not covered by the city’s budget. That’s why they’re looking for sponsors to “adopt” stations across the city.

“It’s a really great program to just be connected to our community stations and also give back to our firefighters that live here and work here 24 hours a day,” Smith said.

Recently Tyler Perry Studios “adopted” station 5 in southwest Atlanta. According to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation website, Delta, Chick-Fil-A, AT&T, and Georgia Power have also agreed to sponsor stations.

“There are going to be things that are just unexpected and they break down without any notice to our firefighters, so when that happens we want to step in,” Smith said.

Smith says 12 fire stations are still in need of sponsors. You can also make individual, monetary donations by clicking HERE.

For more information about the program and how you can support it, please contact Shirley Anne Smith at s.smith@atlfrf.org.

APPROVED DONATION ITEMS:

Office Equipment: Brand New Office Equipment Such as Fax Machines, Printers, Computers, and Supplies

Kitchen: Pots and Pans, Ice Machines, Kitchen Appliances, Plates, Cups, and Silverware

Bedroom: Mattresses, Linens, Sleeping Bags

Outdoor: Power Tools, Hand Tools, Generators, Lawn Mowers or Landscaping Equipment, Compressors, Building Materials, Securable Storage Facilities, Outdoor Grills, Unused American Flag

Household & Miscellaneous: Training Room Exercise Equipment, Washer and Dryer, Specialized Firefighting, Rescue and Medical Equipment, Televisions, Fan, Furniture, Blinds or Curtains, AEDs

2022 STATION SPONSORS

