Atlanta woman charged with insurance fraud, forgery, identity theft

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta woman has been charged with insurance fraud, forgery and identity theft.

Damiona Young is accused of opening multiple accounts using fictitious bank account details. She listed several vehicle identification numbers not owned by the policyholders and filed glass damage claims.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said, “Young added the victims as joint account holders to her own bank accounts in order to obtain fraudulent insurance payouts.”

Young is charged with eight counts of insurance fraud, five counts of forgery and three counts of identity theft. She is still at large.

