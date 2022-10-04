Braves miss chance to clinch NL East, lose 4-0 to Marlins

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker looks on during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI (AP) — Jesús Luzardo struck out 12 in six innings, Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run homer and the Miami Marlins prevented Atlanta from clinching its fifth straight NL East title by beating the Braves 4-0.

After sweeping the rival Mets at home over the weekend, Atlanta arrived in Miami needing one win or a New York loss to wrap up the division crown and a first-round playoff bye.

But the Braves were unable to solve Luzardo or slow De La Cruz — and the Mets were rained out at home against Washington.

New York is 1 1/2 games behind Atlanta heading into Tuesday’s doubleheader versus the last-place Nationals, while the Braves will play the second of three games at fourth-place Miami.

