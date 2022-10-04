Burke County man arrested for impersonating a police officer

Ronald O'Brien
Ronald O'Brien(Burke County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Burke County man has been arrested for impersonating a police officer.

Ronald O’Brien was arrested after stopping drivers. He is a Code Enforcement Officer for the city of Keysville and installed blue lights in a city-owned vehicle to make the stops. O’Brien is not a state-certified law enforcement officer and was conducting these stops illegally.

According to Burke County, “the Code Enforcement Department addresses various violations such as illegal dumping, inoperable vehicles, illegal junkyards, public nuisances and relocation of unpermitted homes.”

Anyone stopped by O’Brien is asked to contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 706-554-6633.

