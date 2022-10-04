Clark Atlanta creates scholarship to honor former alumni, NBA referee battling cancer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As a new year begins, Clark Atlanta University is launching a new scholarship in honor of former alumni and NBA referee Tony Brown who is battling pancreatic cancer.

Tony Brown is a 1989 graduate of Clark College, soon after it merged with Atlanta University to become Clark Atlanta University.

Tony received a full basketball scholarship and played at Florida A&M University his freshman year, but after visiting Atlanta and Clark College, he wanted to join their programs.

According to school officials, the Tony Brown Basketball Program Scholarship Endowment was created to make sure that no athlete has to choose between their sport and education.

Brown’s love of basketball is what continued to drive him toward his successful career as an NBA referee. He quickly gained the attention of conferences like the SWAC, MEAC, and SIAC. Soon he was in the CBA where he worked the 2001 Finals, the WNBA where he worked the 2002 All-Star game and Finals, and as a part of the NBDL, he was hired as an NBA referee in 2002.

In the NBA, Tony worked four All-Star games in 2006, 2017, 2018, and 2021. He reached his first coveted Finals game in 2020.

“Tony has never missed a day of work as a college or professional referee,” a release stated.

Tony’s NBA referee career was derailed as he approached his next playoff season where he was sure to work the Finals of 2021. Unfortunately, April 30, 2021, he was diagnosed with Stage IV Pancreatic Cancer. Being such a strong athlete, Brown had no idea that he was so sick. Within a week of diagnosis, he began chemo and an entirely new journey. This time, it wouldn’t be for an esteemed referee career but for a fight for his life.

