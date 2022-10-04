Cobb County preschoolers donate over 4,000 diapers and wipes to charity

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Preschoolers at Primrose School of Wade Green in Kennesaw collected and donated over 4,000 diapers and wipes to donate to charity.

The preschoolers donated nearly 1,700 diapers and 2,500 wipes to the Division of Family and Children Services and Foster4Love. Foster4Love is a Kennesaw-based charity that supports the foster system in Georgia.

The school hosts charity events throughout the year as part of its curriculum, including the diaper donation and a book drive.

