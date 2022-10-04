Cobb Schools Foundation receives $175k check from Publix

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Publix donated nearly $175,000 to the Cobb Schools Foundation as part of the supermarket’s “Tools for Back to School” campaign.

The supermarket collected donations from customers from July 20 to July 31 earlier this year and donated the money to schools throughout the South. The money goes toward ensuring teachers have classroom supplies such as pens, markers, crayons and notebooks to start the school year.

The foundation received a $125,000 donation from the campaign last year.

