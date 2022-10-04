COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Alpharetta’s Town Green

COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Alpharetta’s Town Green
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First is in your neighborhood!

We aren’t just focused on the city of Atlanta. We’re invested in communities across the metro, bringing you stories that matter to you!

Today, we spotlight the town green in Alpharetta. Alpharetta’s Town Green is one of the most popular park spaces in the city.

They faced a unique challenge in 2021, opting to change the natural grass to synthetic turf due to the high demand for the event space and high foot traffic. Beginning Saturday, you can check out the Downtown Alpharetta Farmers Market, where you will find fresh fruits and vegetables, fresh flowers and herbs, and makers of all sorts of edible home goods from yummy desserts, to local raw honey and homemade sauces, jellies, and soaps.

