COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Georgia International Horse Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First is in your neighborhood!

We aren’t just focused on the city of Atlanta. We’re invested in communities across the metro, bringing you stories that matter to you!

Today, we spotlight the Georgia International Horse Park in Conyers.

Located 28 miles from Atlanta, the Georgia International Horse Park is a 1,400-acre complex that is home to many equestrian and sporting events, fairs, festivals, car shows and concerts. The facility hosted all equestrian events during the 1996 Olympic Games and the first-ever mountain bike competition. Now that the Olympic Games are long gone, the legacy of the Horse Park is easy to see. Tourism has arrived in Conyers. New hotels and restaurants open each year, and more and more visitors use the Conyers Welcome Center.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.