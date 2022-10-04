COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Georgia International Horse Park

COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Georgia International Horse Park
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First is in your neighborhood!

We aren’t just focused on the city of Atlanta. We’re invested in communities across the metro, bringing you stories that matter to you!

Today, we spotlight the Georgia International Horse Park in Conyers.

Located 28 miles from Atlanta, the Georgia International Horse Park is a 1,400-acre complex that is home to many equestrian and sporting events, fairs, festivals, car shows and concerts. The facility hosted all equestrian events during the 1996 Olympic Games and the first-ever mountain bike competition. Now that the Olympic Games are long gone, the legacy of the Horse Park is easy to see. Tourism has arrived in Conyers. New hotels and restaurants open each year, and more and more visitors use the Conyers Welcome Center.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gwinnett Historic Courthouse
COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Gwinnett Historic Courthouse
File photo
Food giveaway being held in Marietta to help families amid inflation
Alpharetta's Town Green
COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Alpharetta’s Town Green
lack of sleep impacts heart health researchers say
American Heart Association continues efforts to close health disparity gap in Georgia