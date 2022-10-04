COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Gwinnett Historic Courthouse

COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Gwinnett Historic Courthouse
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First is in your neighborhood!

We aren’t just focused on the city of Atlanta. We’re invested in communities across the metro, bringing you stories that matter to you!

Today, we spotlight the historic courthouse in Gwinnett County.

The Gwinnett Historic Courthouse has been the centerpiece of the downtown square in Lawrenceville for more than a century. You can walk the grounds and learn its history or visit the Veterans Museum on the main floor.

And be sure to stop by the main lawn for one of the many scheduled concerts or gatherings.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File photo
Food giveaway being held in Marietta to help families amid inflation
Alpharetta's Town Green
COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Alpharetta’s Town Green
Georgia International Horse Park
COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Georgia International Horse Park
lack of sleep impacts heart health researchers say
American Heart Association continues efforts to close health disparity gap in Georgia