COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Paulding County’s Dallas Theatre

Today, we spotlight the Dallas Theatre in Paulding County.

The Dallas Theatre located in Dallas, Georgia originally opened in 1926, as the Strand Theatre. Following a fire in 1948, the venue was rebuilt, then used for office space, until the city of Dallas restored the theatre to become a community arts center.

Upcoming events include Walkin’ The Line, a musical based on the life of Johnny Cash, and the board game brought to life on stage, Clue.

