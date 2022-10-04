Dekalb Co. CEO asks for $20 million to expand Emory Hillandale in wake of AMC closure

Lithonia, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -With Atlanta Medical Center set to close on Nov.1, hospitals across metro Atlanta are preparing to become even busier.

“We are all aware of the extreme challenges we will face with our healthcare network as a result of AMC Wellstar to withdraw from this location,” said Dekalb County CEO Michael Thurmond

Thurmond asked the county commission for $20 million to expand emergency services at Emory Hillandale and also to reduce Grady Hospital’s operating deficit.

“This is the reality that we face. Wellstar is not going to retract this decision,” said Thurmond.

The money would expand the emergency waiting room, and add more bays to accommodate more people. It also would add a CT scanner, and allow for renovations. Additionally, the money would also add 35 beds by shifting service from Emory Hillandale over to Emory Decatur. Hospital labor costs are also being factored in.

“It’s important we make these investments at Hillandale to see the long-term projection,” said Larry Johnson, commissioner for district three.

Supporters of the proposal said this is only a short-term plan, but it is needed now.

“It is a crisis, a crisis demands a response and that is what we are doing here today,” said Edward “Ted” Terry, commissioner for district six.

The item will need to be voted on before it takes effect. If approved, the money would come from American Rescue Plan funds and reserve funds in the county’s budget.

