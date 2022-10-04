Schools reporting ‘stunted’ behavioral, socioemotional development in students

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down Cobb County schools in March 2020, Millie Lamonica’s four children all had to make some changes.

Her two oldest children shifted to online learning at home. She postponed her youngest son’s enrollment in kindergarten. And her youngest daughter was only two years old.

“There were tears. Lots of tears. Lots of frustration,” Lamonica said.

Lamonica says her oldest daughter, Lyla Kate, did fine academically. But struggled somewhat socially after being shut in for many months.

“Before the pandemic she was very social and always was with people, and with friends, and played team sports and that sort thing. But she will come to me now and say my people battery is almost out,” Lamonica said.

Her 5th grade son, Leverette, also achieved good grades, but grappled with comprehension.

“I could tell that math, there wasn’t as much math retention. He was still reading just because he is an avid reader. He was still reading at a really advanced level but the comprehension of it all was much slower,” Lamonica said.

But Leverette and Lyla Kate aren’t the only students who’ve experienced some struggles.

A new survey from The Institute of Education Services, a branch of the U.S. Department of Education, reveals that more than 8 in 10 public schools have seen stunted behavioral and socioemotional development in students following the pandemic.

More than 70% of public schools also reported an increase in students seeking mental health services.

Sixty four percent of public schools reported that the pandemic played a major role to students being behind grade level to start the school year.

Jody Baumstein is a licensed therapist with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. She says one of the best ways to help kids struggling with anxiety, lack of focus, other emotions stemming from the pandemic is to simply talk to them.

“There’s just so many things going on that kids have been dealing with,” Baumstein said. “Instead of asking questions like hey are you nervous about this? Or are you worried about that? Just asking them how do you feel? And then really sitting back and letting them guide the conversation.”

Baumstein wants to remind parents, they’re not alone and that thousands of kids are experiencing similar problems.

“Just like we wouldn’t hesitate to go to the doctor if we had a physical concern, we need to do the same for our emotional and mental health and not wait until our child is in crisis. But go and get them the help they need proactively,” Baumstein said.

Lamonica says now that her kids are back in school, sports, and clubs things are getting back on track in their household. But now she’s seeing her youngest daughter, Lulu, deal with some setbacks.

“We’ve seen a bit of a speech delay and shyness in her that we’ve not seen in the other three,” Lamonica said. “I think that there’s a bigger hurdle for her to overcome than the others at this point just because everything was so, so limited in her really developmental years.”

Lamonica is working with each of her children to help them learn and grow outside of school too. Right now they are not using tutors, but it’s something she’s considering for the future.

Children’s Healthcare offers a long list of health and wellness resources. If your child or family needs some help post-pandemic, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.