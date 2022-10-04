Fire rips through southwest Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Daylight shows devastation. Our Atlanta News First chopper flew over what’s left of the southwest Atlanta complex ravaged by flames.

The fire sparked last night around 8:30 p.m. on Stanton Road near Campbellton Road. Crews say all 18 adults, six children and three dogs living there got out safely.

We spoke with one mother who said she and her son have nowhere to go.

“This is our first apartment, we’ve been in a homeless situation so I guess he feel like we’re going to be back in a homeless situation but I tell him no we’re not,” Brittany Hodkins said.

Investigators are working to find out how the fire started.

