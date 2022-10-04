FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Partly cloudy, 70′s this afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect to see more clouds this morning with clearing skies after lunch and afternoon temperatures in the upper 70′s.

Tuesday’s summary

High - 77°

Normal high - 79°

Chance of rain - 0%

What you need to know

It’ll stray dry over the next seven days with chilly mornings and pleasant afternoons. We’re back into the 80′s for highs on Thursday and Friday, but that will be short-lived. A cold front will move through north Georgia on Friday, followed by morning lows in the 40′s on Saturday and Sunday!

