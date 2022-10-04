Food giveaway being held in Marietta to help families amid inflation

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We’ve seen the higher prices at the grocery store, and it looks like they won’t be coming down anytime soon.

That’s why a church in Marietta is making sure that people’s pantries are full by holding a free food giveaway on Tuesday.

The Episcopal Church of Saint Peter & Saint Paul on Johnson Ferry Road is giving out boxes of non-perishable food that will feed four people for two weeks. The boxes include bread, frozen chicken, milk, cereal, and more.

Events like this are especially important right now when new government data shows grocery prices climbed 13.5% in August from the year before. That’s the highest annual increase since March 1979.

Food producers say the surge is a result of paying higher prices for labor and packaging materials. They also point to extreme weather, disease, and supply issues.

