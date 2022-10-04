Gwinnett woman charged with insurance fraud and forgery

Sade Douay
Sade Douay(Office Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gwinnett woman has been charged with insurance fraud and forgery.

Sade Douay is accused of falsifying a homeowner’s insurance claim after a carjacking. She filed a claim for nearly $23,000 of lost property, including several items not included in the initial incident report. Investigators also discovered Douay changed the date on her incident report to “reflect a date after her homeowners policy went into effect.”

Douay is charged with one count of insurance fraud and one count of forgery. She is still at large.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Herschel Walker, GOP candidate for the US Senate for Georgia, speaks at a primary watch...
Trump, national GOP leaders rally for Herschel Walker amid abortion allegations
A Georgia woman was tased three times while in the Butts County jail.
Georgia inmate partially loses sight after being tased in the eye by deputies
Gwinnett Historic Courthouse
COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Gwinnett Historic Courthouse
COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Gwinnett Historic Courthouse