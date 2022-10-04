Gwinnett woman charged with insurance fraud and forgery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gwinnett woman has been charged with insurance fraud and forgery.

Sade Douay is accused of falsifying a homeowner’s insurance claim after a carjacking. She filed a claim for nearly $23,000 of lost property, including several items not included in the initial incident report. Investigators also discovered Douay changed the date on her incident report to “reflect a date after her homeowners policy went into effect.”

Douay is charged with one count of insurance fraud and one count of forgery. She is still at large.

