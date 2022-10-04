LGBTQ+ community making sure their voices are heard on Election Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been said - Atlanta influences everything. And as the nation watches pivotal races during the November election, here in Georgia, the LGBTQ+ community is making sure their voices are heard.

Harnessing the power at the polls for metro Atlanta’s LGBTQ+ community is more important now than ever.

Some of the things on the ballot can be difficult to comprehend. LGBTQ members say sometimes people don’t understand what certain commissioners do and so being able to educate community members in regard to those things really helps them make informed decisions.

During Pride events this year, which come less than a month before mid-term elections, organizers are partnering with various groups, including Georgia Equality and GALEO, which works within the Latinx community.

That help isn’t just about what’s on the ballot, but how to vote, where to vote, and making sure they’re registered before election day.

