Lumpkin County High School teacher wins teaching excellence award
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A carpentry teacher at Lumpkin County High School has won a Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence.
Jeff Bearinger received the award for creating “a warm and nurturing environment as well as a progressive and hands-on learning culture.” His classes frequently take on community service projects such as renovating a nursing home and constructing handicap ramps. They have built 75 ramps in the last six years.
Bearinger was one of 20 winners of the award.
The award comes with a $50,000 monetary prize; $15,000 will go to Bearinger directly and the school will receive $35,000.
