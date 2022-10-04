Lumpkin County High School teacher wins teaching excellence award

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A carpentry teacher at Lumpkin County High School has won a Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence.

Jeff Bearinger received the award for creating “a warm and nurturing environment as well as a progressive and hands-on learning culture.” His classes frequently take on community service projects such as renovating a nursing home and constructing handicap ramps. They have built 75 ramps in the last six years.

Bearinger was one of 20 winners of the award.

The award comes with a $50,000 monetary prize; $15,000 will go to Bearinger directly and the school will receive $35,000.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.